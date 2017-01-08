Chance of rain begins Sunday evening in Las Vegas

Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 61 degrees are forecast for Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

A 60 percent chance of rain threatens the valley Sunday evening.

Monday should reach 64 degrees, meteorologist Caleb Steele said. Chance of rain decreases to about 30 percent in the morning, but skies will still look cloudy during the day.

Las Vegas residents can also expect some windiness Monday of 20-30 mph, Steele said. Gusts may reach 40 mph.

Dry weather returns Tuesday with cloudy skies and 20 mph winds. The temperature should hit 58 degrees.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.