Chilly weather will stay during the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Tourists bundled up against the cold weather explore the area at Seven Magic Mountain near Jean, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The next few days will stay chilly, but temperatures should start to rise next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday should see 58-degree highs, and Monday and Tuesday won’t be much warmer with highs of 59 degrees forecast for each day. The valley should see intermittent winds throughout the weekend and into next week.

A storm system rolling into the valley Sunday will bring a slight chance for rain in the mountains, and a very slight chance for rain in the valley on Monday.

The warming trend will begin on Wednesday, with a forecast 62-degree high that will increase to 66 degrees on Thursday.

