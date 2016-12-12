Cloudy skies, mild temperatures for week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect partly cloudy skies Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The remainder of the week should be cloudy as well, culminating in a 60 percent chance of rain by Thursday.

High temperatures Monday should reach 63 degrees, with 66 on Tuesday and Wednesday, 64 on Thursday and 59 on Friday.

For the week, meteorologist Andy Gorelow forecast “mainly just high clouds until Thursday and then they get thicker.”

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop by about 10 degrees, but skies should be sunnier.

