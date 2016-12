Saturday will see chilly temperatures and a windy morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high is 49 degrees, with 20-30 mph winds in the morning that should slowly die down through the day.

Sunday’s high is also 49 degrees with no wind or rain in the forecast. Next week will be a little warmer, with a forecast 53-degree high for Monday and 56 degrees for Tuesday.

