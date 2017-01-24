Cool, dry week ahead for Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will be below normal and no precipitation is expected in the valley through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will have a high of 50 degrees and low of 34 degrees. There is a slight chance for snow in the mountains, but no chance for precipitation in the valley, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Mount Charleston received more snow in the past week than all of last winter. Snow totals after last week’s series of storms were calculated at 59.5 inches. Only 55.9 inches of snow fell on Mount Charleston last winter, according to the weather service.

Wednesday and Thursday will have sunny skies and highs of 49 degrees, Steele said.

Winds are expected to increase Friday with speeds between 10 and 20 mph, according to the weather service.

Saturday and Sunday will have highs of 54 and 58 degrees, respectively.

