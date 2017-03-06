Cool with light winds in Las Vegas Valley on Monday

Chilly conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will turn into above-normal temperatures by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds from Sunday’s high-wind advisory will calm down to breezes across the valley on Monday, said meteorologist Reid Wolcott. The 5 to 15 mph winds should be coupled with a 56-degree high, which is about 12 degrees below normal.

Tuesday should reach 65 degrees, said the weather service. Wednesday and Thursday have temperature highs of 74 and 79 degrees, respectively.

Highs are expected to climb above normal, breaking into the 80s for the first time on Friday, Wolcott said.

No rain is expected this week.

“It will probably be dry through next weekend,” Wolcott said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.