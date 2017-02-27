Cool with slight chance of rain on Monday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley should be cooler than normal until midweek temperatures start to rise, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday should reach 60 degrees, about 5 degrees below the normal high. Cloudy skies in the valley will be paired with a 20 percent chance of showers, said meteorologist John Salmen. Rain isn’t expected the rest of the week.

A 58-degree high Tuesday will be followed by a forecasted high of 60 degrees on Wednesday, said the weather service. Temperatures begin warming up by Thursday and Friday with highs of 66 and 69 degrees, respectively.

The weekend highs are expected to hit the low 70s, Salmen said.

