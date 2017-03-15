Las Vegas Valley could see record-high temps in 80s

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley could reach record levels through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday is “our best bet” for matching a record high of 87 degrees, meteorologist Clay Morgan said. Thursday and Friday should reach 85 and 86 degrees, respectively.

Low temperatures through the week will hover in the low 60s, the weather service said.

A storm may threaten the valley next week, knocking highs back to normal temperatures in the 70s.

“Despite what alarmists say, this is not the beginning of summer,” Morgan said.

