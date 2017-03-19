The Las Vegas valley will see falling temperatures and a slight chance for rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will stay warm and cloudy with a forecast 89-degree high. Starting Monday temperatures will begin to fall, and by the end of the week the valley will be back to normal spring temperatures, the weather service said.

Monday will start out cloudy and should reach a high of 85 degrees. Tuesday should cool down to 79. The weather service has forecast a 30 percent chance for rain on Wednesday and a high of 72. That chance for rain might continue through Thursday morning.

Usual temperatures for this time of year are in the low 70s, the weather service said.

