Mild temperatures and some winds expected in Las Vegas this week

Some breeziness and warm temperatures are forecast over the next week in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday and Monday should reach 66 degrees, the weather service said. Tuesday and Wednesday should both hit 69 degrees; Thursday should reach 72. Lows are expected to stay in the low 50s all week.

“For this week, it looks fairly tame,” meteorologist Reed Wolcott said.

Stronger winds should creep into the valley Sunday evening, with gusts around 20 mph, Wolcott said. On Monday, winds will range from 20 to 35 mph.

Winds should be strongest in the south and west sides of the valley, Wolcott said. A high-wind warning has been issued for the mountains, including Red Rock.

Clouds will dot the skies on and off over the next week, the Weather Service said, but do not carry a chance of rain.

