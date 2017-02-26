Mostly sunny week ahead for Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley can expect partly cloudy skies until Monday, followed by sun the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday should reach 57 degrees, meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said. Both Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach 58 degrees, and Wednesday 60.

Lows all week will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s, according to the weather service.

The weather service had initially expected some chance of rain for Monday, but “it looks like we’re going to miss out,” Czyzyk said.

No winds are forecast for Sunday, but the valley can expect breeziness Monday. Winds should range between 15 and 25 mph, the weather service said.

