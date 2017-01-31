Mt. Charleston evacuation notice canceled but Spring Mountains still pose threats

A voluntary evacuation notice for Mount Charleston has been canceled, but avalanche risk persists in remote areas.

In a statement Monday, Clark County ended its declaration of emergency after several days of warnings.

“We believe we can lift the voluntary evacuation notice for residents of Kyle and Lee canyons, but we want to caution the visiting public that the risk of avalanche continues in the remote areas of the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area,” Clark County Fire Deputy Chief John Steinbeck said in the statement.

The U.S. Forest Service still recommends that visitors stay in clear, groomed areas and avoid landscapes with slopes exceeding 30 degrees. Appropriate clothing and gear are also encouraged, including a cellphone, flashlight, ice scraper and first aid kit, county spokeswoman Stacey Welling said.

Visitors to the canyons should remember that new snow or wind can trigger avalanches, Welling said. Information about avalanche preparation is accessible at www.clarkcountynv.gov or on the Office of Emergency Management and fire department’s web pages.

