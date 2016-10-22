Possible rainfall ahead for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend

The Las Vegas Valley could see some rain this weekend and at the start of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday should be windy with a high of 87 degrees. A storm system will move over the valley on Sunday, bringing stronger winds and cooler temperatures. The forecast high for the day is 83 degrees, and winds could gust up to 25 mph.

Sunday will also see a 20 percent chance of rain in the daytime and a 60 percent chance that night.

Monday will be cooler, with a forecast 79-degree high and a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. Temperatures will rise again further into the week, with an 83-degree high forecast for Tuesday and 84 degrees for Wednesday.

