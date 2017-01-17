Rain moving into Las Vegas Valley on Thursday

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and sunny before a series of storms moves into the Las Vegas Valley later this week.

Tuesday will have a high of 56 degrees and winds will be light, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s high should be 57 degrees. The first of three storms will move into the valley Wednesday night, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

Rain is likely Thursday with an 80 percent chance in the afternoon, Harrison said. The high will be near 52 degrees.

Rain also is expected Friday with a 70 percent chance. The forecast high is 51 degrees, according to the weather service.

Saturday and Sunday have slight chances for rain and highs of 53 and 52 degrees, respectively, Harrison said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.comor at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.