Rain in the Las Vegas Valley, snow in the mountains on Thursday

Rain is expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the southern Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain should fall in the afternoon with chances increasing into the evening. There is about a 60 percent chance for rain during the day and 80 percent chance overnight, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

It’ll be breezy at times with 15 to 20 mph winds, but not as gusty as earlier this week, he said.

“Winds back off a bit today,” Outler said.

Thursday will see a high of 56 degrees.

Rain is expected to last into Friday with a 70 percent chance in the morning. Friday’s high should be 53 degrees, according to the weather service.

As much as one-quarter to one-half of an inch of rain is expected through Friday. Some areas could see over 1 inch of rain, according to the weather service.

“Be careful out there on the wet roads, especially during rush hour,” Outler said.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Spring Mountains until 10 a.m. Friday. As much as 6 inches of snow is expected to fall at elevations above 5,500 feet, including Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, Outler said.

Beyond Friday, mostly sunny and dry conditions are forecast. Saturday and Sunday will have highs near 59 and 56 degrees, respectively, according to the weather service.

