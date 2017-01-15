Sun, mild temps forecast for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect mild temperatures and sunny skies through Wednesday of this week, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday should reach a high of 59 degrees with light winds, meteorologist Jim Harrison said. On Monday, the high temperature should reach 56 degrees. Winds in the north may reach 10 mph.

Tuesday’s high is also forecast for 56 degrees. Skies are expected to remain sunny Sunday through Tuesday. Wednesday’s skies should be partly cloudy, the weather service said.

There are “unsettled conditions developing” after Wednesday, Harrison said. Las Vegas residents can expect rain in the week’s second half.

