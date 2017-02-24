Sunny and cool into the weekend in Las Vegas Valley; rain possible Sunday

Friday will be cool and sunny in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high should be 53 degrees. Light northeast breezes about 10 mph are expected in the afternoon, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Sunny skies are expected to stick around until Saturday with a lightly warmer temperature of 58, he said.

Come Sunday, skies will be cloudy with a 20 percent chance for rain, which is expected to last until Tuesday, Pierce said. The high should be 57.

