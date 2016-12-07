Posted Updated 

Temps could reach freezing Wednesday night in Las Vegas Valley

Commuters bundled up against the cold weather wait for a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The Las Vegas Valley should see one of the colder nights this season on Wednesday before warming up through the weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Commuters bundled up against the cold weather wait for a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The Las Vegas Valley should see one of the colder nights this season on Wednesday before warming up through the weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Victoria Flores helps her mom, Karina Flores, push her baby brother down East Twain Avenue. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Valley should see one of the colder nights this season On Wednesday before warming up through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures are forecast for 54 degrees on Wednesday, meteorologist Chad Shafer said. Lows should dip into the 3os, and could be as low as 32 degrees in Henderson and at freezing near Nellis.

Thursday’s high should reach 55 degrees, 61 on Friday and 63 on Saturday.

The “trend after today is a gradual warm-up,” Shafer said.

Wednesday also should be breezy, with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph through early afternoon.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 