Temps heading into the 80s for Las Vegas Valley

The next few days will be warm and breezy in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s high should be 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday could reach 81 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will see some light winds, which should increase to 10-15 mph breezes over the weekend, the weather service said.

Sunday and Monday’s forecasts include 83-degree highs.

Temperatures in the 80s are unusual for this time of year, the weather service said. Average temperatures for the week are usually 10-12 degrees cooler.

