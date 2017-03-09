Posted 

Temps heading into the 80s for Las Vegas Valley

web1_weather_030917bl_006_8135933.jpgBuy Photo
Two men take advantage of warm weather in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 9, 2017, and wash their cars. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_weather_030917bl_014_8135933.jpg
Construction continues on a building at the corner of Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_weather_030917bl_019_8135933.jpg
A man rides his bike through a cloud of dust from a leaf blower on Grand Central Parkway on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The next few days will be warm and breezy in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s high should be 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday could reach 81 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will see some light winds, which should increase to 10-15 mph breezes over the weekend, the weather service said.

Sunday and Monday’s forecasts include 83-degree highs.

Temperatures in the 80s are unusual for this time of year, the weather service said. Average temperatures for the week are usually 10-12 degrees cooler.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 