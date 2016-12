The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a warmer weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high should reach 58 degrees. Temperatures will rise to about 5 to 7 degrees above average starting with a 63-degree high on Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast high is 65 degrees, and highs for the first half of next week are all forecast in the mid-60s.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.