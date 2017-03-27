Windy, cooler weather this week in Las Vegas Valley

Two separate storm systems moving into the Las Vegas Valley this week are expected to create windy and cooler conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will see the first of two storm systems, the weather service said, bringing in a brief cold front. Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach 73 degrees, about 6 degrees below normal.

A 20 percent chance of showers will linger in the valley Monday afternoon.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to be about 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The strongest winds will hit late Monday into early Tuesday, said meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be near-normal with highs of 78 and 79 degrees, respectively.

The second storm system comes Thursday evening, said the weather service, with a 10 percent chance of showers. Winds will increase again between 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph.

The 10 percent chance of showers and windy conditions are expected to carry into Friday.

“There will be plenty winds both days,” said meteorologist John Adair.

The high on Friday will drop 10 degrees from the storm system, followed by highs in the mid-70s on the weekend, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.