Findlay Automotive supports Signs of Hope

Tragically, there are over 400,000 victims of sexual assault in the U.S. each year. In response to this alarming statistic, Findlay Automotive Group has made a donation to Signs of Hope, an organization dedicated to aiding victims of sexual violence and human trafficking.

Tyler Corder, chief financial officer of Findlay Automotive Group, expressed his sadness over the prevalence of sexual abuse and trafficking in our country.

“Unfortunately, in our society, sexual abuse, violence, and human trafficking are way too common,” Corder emphasized. “Signs of Hope is an organization that’s here to help the people who are victimized and very vulnerable. They provide services and support for them.”

Founded from a grassroots initiative in the founder’s garage, Signs of Hope emerged from a recognized need to provide comprehensive resources and support for survivors of sexual violence. Kim Small, CEO of Signs of Hope, outlined the organization’s mission to offer hope, assistance and healing to those affected by sexual violence and human trafficking.

“Our founder noticed that rape victims were not receiving the necessary resources and services, and their voices were not being heard,” Small explained. “Signs of Hope fills that gap by offering counseling, prevention education, and a 24/7 crisis hotline to respond to those in need.”

Small further emphasized the personal dedication of Signs of Hope staff, many of whom have lived experiences related to the organization’s mission.

“This is more than just a job for us. This is passion. This is giving back,” she expressed.

Expressing gratitude for the support from Findlay Automotive Group, Small highlighted the tangible impact of the donation on individuals in need.

“Their donation will have an impact on real people,” Small affirmed.

Findlay Automotive Group, which began with a single location in 1961, has since expanded to 33 locations across five western states. Their contribution to Signs of Hope underscores their commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.

To learn more about Findlay Automotive Group and their philanthropic endeavors, visit FindlayAuto.com.

For those seeking assistance from Signs of Hope, the organization provides a hotline for victims of sexual assault: 702-366-1640 and a hotline for human trafficking: 702-936-4004.

Signs of Hope continues to uphold its mission of service to those affected by sexual violence and exploitation, aiming to provoke conversations and change attitudes within communities with the ultimate goal of eradicating sexual violence.