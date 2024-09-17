2 job fairs look to fill 15K positions this week

Two massive job fairs are taking place this week, looking to fill 15,000 positions at on and off-Strip locations.

Two massive job fairs will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Boulevard Mall and Sahara West Library. Employers at on and off-Strip locations look to fill 15,000 positions at all levels. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The first job fair will take place at the Boulevard Mall at 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy. on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, 60 employers look to fill 10,000 jobs.

Organized by West Coast Job Fairs, employers include many Strip casinos — including MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment properties and Resorts World — and off-Strip properties like those from Station Casinos.

According to organizers, “literally every type of job” is available: hotel and casino, sales, customer service, retail, health care, warehouse and transportation, among others. Trade, career, nursing and other health care training schools, as well as colleges and universities will be present.

Attendees can register for the event through West Coast Job Fair’s website.

The second job fair will take place on Thursday at the Sahara West Library at 9600 W. Sahara Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organized by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation, 40 employers will be present, looking to fill over 5,000 jobs in entry, mid- and senior-level positions.

Employers include Area15, Walgreens, Four Queens, Link Tech LLC, Circa and more. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring extra copies of their resume; career coaches will also be available on-site to help with career development.

The event is free and open to the public.

Emerson Drewes can be reached via email at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.