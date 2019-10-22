Ambrosia Home to hold grand opening of 2nd Las Vegas store

Ambrosia Home Furniture Décor, headed by Debra Newell, of “Dirty John” fame, will debut a second outpost at Town Square in Las Vegas.

Debra Newell at her store Ambrosia Home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. She is a successful interior designer and Ambrosia Home is her outlet style store selling furniture and decor. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

Ambrosia Home Furniture & Décor will debut a second outpost at Town Square in Las Vegas with a grand opening event on Thursday.

The interior design firm, headed by Debra Newell of “Dirty John” fame, said the roughly 5,000-square-foot showroom will offer a full-suite of design services and high-end furniture and décor, while its Henderson location will remain as an outlet-style store.

Danielle Reimann, Ambrosia Home assistant designer and assistant to Newell, said clients will be able to meet with a design team at the Las Vegas showroom to outfit their entire home from fabrics, tiling, wallpaper and furniture as well as outdoor décor.

The showroom’s grand opening is being held from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6569 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 169.

Its October opening also falls during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the design firm will donate 10 percent of the new store’s October sales to SafeNest, a Las Vegas-based organization aiding victims of domestic violence.

Newell has her own survival story, which was detailed in a six-part podcast titled “Dirty John” as well as an eponymous limited TV-series on Bravo last year.

