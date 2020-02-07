Arizona builder completes purchase of developer with Las Vegas ties

An Arizona homebuilder has completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of a developer with operations in Las Vegas.

An Arizona homebuilder has completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of a developer with operations in Las Vegas.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. said Thursday it closed its buyout of William Lyon Homes, creating the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder based on the past 12 months of closings.

The deal, announced in November, increases Taylor Morrison’s workforce to more than 3,000 people and lets it expand into Nevada, Oregon and Washington state, the company said.

William Lyon’s projects in Southern Nevada included the Affinity complex near Red Rock Resort and the Mountain Falls golf course community in Pahrump.

