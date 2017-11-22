Boulder City company designs space pens to aid shooting victims

A Boulder City business has created a new way to give back to the community and to help those affected by the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Christi Olsen, Fisher Space Pen's social media manager, showcases the VegasStrong pen she helped inspire at the company. All of its proceeds go to help those affected by the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. (Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review)

Boulder City-based Fisher Space Pen created a special VegasStrong design to help victims of the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting in Las Vegas. Proceeds from sales of the pen will benefit victims and area first responders. (Fisher Space Pen)

Matt Fisher, vice president of sales for Fisher Space Pen, is carrying on his grandfather's legacy. He has worked at the Boulder City factory since he was 8 years old.

Like many others in the Las Vegas and Boulder City communities, Fisher Space Pen and its employees were emotionally affected by the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Among those was the company’s social media manager, Christi Olsen.

“It affected my community and it tore me up,” she said.

Olsen said two of her friends were at the festival and the night of the shooting she was hysterical trying to find out if they were OK. Both of her friends were fine after being saved by two strangers.

After the shooting Olsen wanted to help those people who were affected by the tragedy.

“I work for a company that’s local,” she said. “We’re a family. It’s only right as part of the community to help those in need. The pain does not stop.”

To figure out how to help, Olsen talked to Matt Fisher, vice president of marketing and sales at Fisher Space Pen.

“I urged Matt that we had to do something,” she said. “We had to show them we care.”

After talking with Fisher, she came up with the idea to have a gold and black VegasStrong space pen. The colors are also a tribute to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

“Of course, we are all devastated by this crazy tragedy,” Fisher said. “We wanted to support the community. … We figured this is best way to do that.”

Fisher Space Pen has been in Boulder City since 1976. Its pens write in the harshest of conditions including zero gravity, over grease, at any angle and underwater. In 1968 one of its pens was used on the Apollo 7 mission, and since then a space pen has flown on every manned space flight.

Olsen and Fisher came up with the idea of a VegasStrong pen on a Monday and by Wednesday the pens were ready to sell.

Pens sell for $29, or $33 with a gold pen clip. All proceeds will be evenly divided between the injured police officers fund and the Las Vegas Victims Fund for as long as the pen is sold.

Fisher said that there is a not a specific goal set for the amount of money raised. Rather, the company will manufacture the pens as long as people are buying them. If any are left over, they will be donated to police officers.

“These guys are our first responders,” Olsen said. “We have to support our first responders.”

Olsen said she hopes people will buy one or several pens to help provide for the victims’ hospital bills, grocery bills, travel expenses and other costs incurred from the shooting.

“There is still such a need where these people are concerned,” she said.

