Inside Gaming

Circa to be downtown Las Vegas’ newest sports hub

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2019 - 7:54 am
 

Remember what everyone has said about 2020 being a blockbuster year for Southern Nevada?

Derek Stevens just piled on.

Here comes Circa.

That’s not Circus. Or Circa Circa. Just Circa.

His Thursday announcement that his new 777-room (a great Vegas number!) hotel will open its doors in December 2020 was more good news for Las Vegas and especially for downtown, which hasn’t seen a new property built from the ground up in decades.

Pardon that vagueness. Some local bloggers thought Stevens or I was trying to revise Southern Nevada history when Stevens said Circa would be the first brand-new hotel to be built in the neighborhood since 1975.

Which it isn’t.

Technically, the last “downtown” hotel to open was the Lucky Dragon, because the state considers that property to be a part of the downtown Las Vegas gaming market. The Lucky Dragon opened in 2016 (and closed in 2018). Its neighbor, the Stratosphere, which Clark County always reminds me isn’t technically on the Strip, even though its owner says it is, opened in 1996.

Historical sources indicate that the last traditional downtown neighborhood from-the-ground-up casino to open was the Sundance in 1980, and some say the Holiday International, now Main Street Station, is a little older, having opened in 1978.

The funny thing about the Sundance is that Stevens now owns that building. After it opened, it went through several owners and operators and two renamings, to Fitzgeralds in 1987 and then in 2012 to the D Las Vegas, as it is known today.

Representatives for Stevens apologized for the confusion and said no one was trying to revise local history.

I believe them.

Based on Stevens’ outlook on the rise in sports wagering, there’s little doubt Circa is bound to become a downtown sports hub.

Stevens is enthused by the growth in nationwide sports wagering. He believes the expansion in betting doesn’t mean that Nevada will get a smaller piece of the gaming revenue pie but that the pie itself is going to get bigger.

The D is a salute to Detroit, and Stevens is a Tigers-Lions-Pistons-Red Wings guy through and through. Today, he hosts Golden Knights watch parties at his Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, where the Circa naming was announced.

I asked him where his loyalty lies when the Knights face off against the Red Wings.

“I will always, always be a Red Wings fan,” he said. “I lived in Detroit long enough that I will always be a Red Wings fan. But I discovered my reckoning point, and it happened last year right at the beginning of the season.

“When the Golden Knights scored against the Red Wings — I didn’t think about it in advance — but at that moment, I cheered because I’m rooting for my home team. Fortunately, they’re in different conferences so I get to root for both teams for every single game of the season except for one at home and one on the road.

“If it ever gets to the point that the Wings play the Golden Knights for the Stanley Cup, then I’m going to have a tough decision.”

Las Vegas will make it easy for you, Mr. Stevens. It’s VGK.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
CES 2019 Video: CES wraps up another year
Time-lapse video of the action at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Create your own beauty products
Beauty Mix by BeautyByMe is a product that lets you create your own cosmetics and beauty products.
CES 2019: Opte device corrects skin spots
Opte from Proctor and Gamble is a device for correcting spots and freckles from skin. It analyzes the area for spots and then covers them with a serum of matching skin tone. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas unveiled
Derek Stevens reveals Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. He plans open by the end of 2020. (K.M Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa, new casino coming to Fremont Street
Casino owner Derek Stevens announces his new property Circa, coming to Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas in late 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dreenk My Oeno makes wine suggestions
At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, the Dreenk My Oeno tells you all about wine.
Polaroid One Step Plus camera unveiled at CES 2019
Polaroid has moved into the digital age with its One Step Plus camera with Bluetooth. With the connected app, it turns your smartphone into a remote for the camera, along with filters and features.
Amazon is everywhere at CES 2019 in Las Vegas
Seemingly everything works with Amazon Alexa
LG Smart Mirror helps you dress snazzy
LG’s Smart Mirror is less of a mirror but more of an assistant to help get you looking snazzy. It takes your image and recommends clothes for you or matches existing clothes with new clothes, which can be purchased right from the mirror. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Underwater robots make waves at CES 2019 in Las Vegas
Robosea is a company dedicated to underwater robotics. They produce consumer robots for underwater filming as well as commercial products which can be used for underwater research.
CES 2019 - Victrola record players spin in Las Vegas
A new spin on an old favorite, Victrola record players are meeting a demand for retro products. The brand is also making furnitures with built-in speakers.
CES 2019: Slamtec robots ready to serve
Slamtec is a robotics company out of China whose goal is to provide solutions for laser localization mapping and navigation. They have created two autonomous robots that can be used in areas such as bars, restaurants and malls. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mixologiq drink maker appears at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
This is the Mixologiq drink maker.
CES 2019: Veritable smart garden
Let’s face it; not all of us have green thumbs. And herbs are particularly difficult to grow, considering their constant need for sunshine. Enter the Veritable smart garden from Exky, which does it all for you. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas being sold to developer
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas is being sold to a developer, set to close in March. Bonnie Springs, west of Las Vegas off State Route 159 — next to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park — spans more than 60 acres and was on the market for $31 million. The developer and his project partner are under contract to buy the ranch and plan to chop it up mostly into custom-home lots. The plans includes a 25-room motel, a restaurant and a 5,400-square-foot event barn.
Bone-conduction headphones form Aftershokz
Aftershokz offers bone-conduction headphones - headphones that don’t go in the ear.
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Autonomous Cars and Futuristic Aircraft Rule CES
Day two of CES was dominated by autonomous cars and futuristic aircraft in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
TekNekSavr fights neck problems caused by smart phones
Atiya Syverson invented the TekNekSavr to help fight neck and head problems caused by strains while typing on smart phones.
New eyeglasses know if you fall and call for help
The French company Abeye has created eye glasses that will detect if the wearer falls and call for help.
Company that creates vibrator-like device claims genders bias against CES
Lora DiCarlo is a women-run start-up that creates a vibrator-like device designed for female pleasure called the Osé. This year they were awarded the CES Innovation Award in the Robotics and Drone Category, but a month later the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, rescinded the award and their booth. Haddock and her team believe it is a reflection of gender bias and sexism in an industry with a long history of male domination.
CES-Wagz has new pet products
Wagz has three new products to help create better lives for your pets in a digital world. One is a collar with LTE tracking and an HD camera. Also a smart pet door that only lets your pet in and out. Lastly, a device to humanely keep Fluffy out of certain areas of your home.
CES 2019: Varram lats you play with your pet remotely
Varram’s pet robot is designed to let you remotely interact with your real pet.
CES-Formlabs releases new products
Formlabs, a company that produces 3D printers for professionals, has released two new products that can be printed on their hardware. One is a material to print dentures, and the other is an elastic-like material that can be used for printing various flexible pieces.
Bonnie Springs Ranch To Get New Look
J Randall Jones discusses plans to buy and develop the area. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Lululab AI skin care assistant
Lululab has developed an AI-based product that will take an image of your face, analyze it and recommend what product or products you might need to achieve healthier skin. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Day 3 highlights of the automotive showroom
The automotive floor for CES offered holographic screens for cars, a autonomous helicopter, and electric vehicles. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The car of the future?
The Hyundai Mobis aims to free you from actually driving.
Autonomous car delivers burgers at CES
Visitors to CES can pick up a coupon at the AutoX booth that will get them a hamburger delivered by AutoX’s autonomous vehicle.
App Shows You Your "Skin Score" And Lets Your Virtually Try On Makeup.
App Shows You Your "Skin Score" And Lets Your Virtually Try On Makeup. (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Inside Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Inside Gaming Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like