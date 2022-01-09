Funding drive for Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl kicks off this week

The nonprofit Super Bowl LVIII host committee on Tuesday will ask the LVCVA for the first $40 million to start planning the 2024 game.

The large video screen on the east side displays the message that the NFL Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during the NFL Super Bowl LVIII press conference event at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first-ever Las Vegas Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium is more than two years away, but organizers already have started planning what could be the largest single-event economic boom in the city’s history.

The host committee for the 2024 Super Bowl needs $60 million to prepare for the game and related festivities. On Tuesday, the nonprofit will ask the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors for up to $40 million of that total. The other $20 million is expected to be collected through fundraising.

Representatives of the LVCVA, which is funded largely by hotel room taxes, declined comment until Tuesday’s meeting.

The Super Bowl host committee for last year’s game reported a total economic impact of $571.9 million and 4,597 full- and part-time jobs for the Tampa, Florida, area when it hosted Super Bowl LV.

The $60 million in seed money for Super Bowl LVIII, scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024, is required by the NFL, which has staged its championship game at several different cities around the country over the years.

The Super Bowl won’t be Las Vegas’ first partnership with the NFL. The LVCVA board of directors in February 2020 approved up to $2.4 million to host the NFL draft in Las Vegas. The city was to host the draft in April 2020, but the outbreak of COVID-19 postponed that party until this year.

The board also approved up to $1.75 million in July 2020 to host the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6.

It’s important to note that the host committee isn’t looking to spend money just for the game itself.

At least a week of festivities will lead up to the game, including a Super Bowl Experience Fan Fest; a media center and media party for more than 6,000 working members of the national and international press covering the week from Las Vegas; “Opening Night” and “NFL Honors” live television broadcasts; a live entertainment and concert series; sponsor activations; corporate hospitality events; and other activities that will drive tourism to the city and cast an international spotlight showcasing Las Vegas as the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

The NFL has penciled out $20.8 million for direct operating costs. Those include:

— $3.85 million in staff costs.

— $3 million in sponsorship fulfillment — collateral and promotional materials.

— $3 million toward public safety, including police, fire and emergency services.

— $2.7 million in advertising, marketing and decor.

— $1.65 million for media, public relations and hospitality.

— $1.6 million for other expenses like office space, professional services and insurance.

— $5 million for contingencies.

There are event-related costs of $39.2 million. Those include:

— $17 million reimbursement to the NFL.

— $6 million in stadium costs.

— $2 million for hotels and meeting spaces.

— $2.5 million for parking and transportation.

— $2.2 million for Super Bowl events.

— $5 million for tickets and suites.

— $1.25 million for volunteers.

— $750,000 for permits.

— $1.5 million for other expenses, including practice facilities, technology and an accreditation center.

— $1 million for contingencies.

The host committee, chaired by Allegiant Travel Co. CEO Maury Gallagher, will oversee the full-time temporary staff members who will be hired to execute Las Vegas’ obligations hosting Super Bowl LVIII. The LVCVA, working with the host committee, will serve as a liaison between the NFL, resort and community stakeholders and local governmental agencies.

It’s clear that with a Super Bowl on the calendar, the public’s significant investment in Allegiant Stadium will more than pay off within two years. By now, everyone should know the facility isn’t just for the Raiders — although the NFL world’s eyes will be on Allegiant for Sunday’s prime-time, do-or-die game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allegiant Stadium is the go-to venue for dozens of special events that help drive the valley’s economic prosperity.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.