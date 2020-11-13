Capriotti’s reports record sales despite pandemic

Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop said Friday it saw record sales in the second and third quarters as the chain doubled down on delivery service partnerships and contactless pickups.

On the issue of changes for the business, Capriotti's requires all employees to wear face masks, while all of the food handlers always wear gloves, as standard practice. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Capriotti's sandwich shop in the Pahrump Nugget reopened on Thursday, June 4, after its mid-March closure. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Capriotti's is shown at the Swoop Building at the Huntridge Shopping Center, 1122 S. Maryland Parkway at Charleston Boulevard, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The interior of the Capriotti's at Lake Mead and Jones boulevards. (Capriotti's)

Capriotti’s, which operates more than 200 locations nationwide, opened 14 new locations with plans to add another four more by the end of the year. The company said the top performing locations made an average-unit volume of $1.1 million.

“Without a doubt, 2020 has been one of the hardest years for small business owners,” said David Bloom, chief operating and development officer, in a statement. “We’re blown away by the dedication and trust of our franchise partners and corporate support team in achieving impressive sales and helping to solidify Capriotti’s place in the top 2% of the industry.”

Capriotti’s said its success is a result of the chain’s “commitment to innovation” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The fast-casual restaurant expanded its digital presence with ghost kitchens and third-party services like DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and GrubHub for those delivery and take-out dining options. Ghost kitchens, where restaurant operators only prepare food for delivery-only meals, have seen a resurgence amid the pandemic.

The sandwich chain also added new items – Impossible Foods, a plant-based “meat” alternative that caters to vegeterians, and American-Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms – to its menu.

Capriotti’s has expanded its physical footprints at a rapid pace in recent years. In 2017, CEO Ashley Morris told the Review-Journal that the company has plans to grow to 500 locations by 2022 and become a national brand.

