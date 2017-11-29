$1.25 wins $939K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A slot player at Harrah’s on the Strip turned five quarters into a jackpot of more than $939,000 just a few days before Thanksgiving.

IGT's 25-cent progressive "Wheel of Fortune" game was reset to $200,000 after the jackpot was hit on Nov. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The jackpot was hit Nov. 17 on a 25-cent IGT “Wheel of Fortune 3D” game. To hit the jackpot of $939,355, the winner played the maximum five coins, an IGT spokeswoman said in an email.

The spokeswoman added the the winner asked to remain anonymous.

The jackpot resets to $200,000.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

IGT’s Megabucks jackpot was last hit for $11.8 million in August at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas.