$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

It was one of several recent winnings in the Las Vegas Valley.

Marc won $1.25 million and change at Circa while playing a Buffalo slot machine.

The official winning was $1,250,033.48.

No other details were available.

Planet Hollywood

A player won a $132,563 mega jackpot Saturday at Planet Hollywood.

The winning hand was won on Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Brian is living the life.

Big Wins for this lucky guy! 😲 Help us congratulate Brian on his $23,545 win! pic.twitter.com/VfF91fA6q4 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 9, 2022

And congrats to this trio.

Ring the alarm! 🚨 Congratulations to Kimberly ($10,838), Oliver ($11,119), and Lourdes ($13,280) on the jackpot wins! pic.twitter.com/a07axfGeOE — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 16, 2022

Let’s not forget Dana!

Stop the presses! 📰

Congrats to Dana on the big $36,240 jackpot win! pic.twitter.com/ka4RvVjCH7 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 18, 2022

Boulder Station

Big score 88 cents later …

When an 88 cent bet turns into a $11,602.38 JACKPOT! 🤩💰

Congrats to the lucky winner! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RioDUNHcHO — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 14, 2022

… and 188 cents later.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁🤑

Bet ➡️ $1.88

Win ➡️ $10,337.13 pic.twitter.com/c7A8gDNSVM — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 16, 2022

California

Quick work on Quick Hit.

QUICK work: this lucky winner from Hawai'i hedged a $3.00 bet and walked away with $15,036.80! 👀 💰 pic.twitter.com/3dcb5342k3 — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 13, 2022

Casino Royale

“Got 88 Fortunes, and this is one.”

$10,687.67 JACKPOT!! 😎😮 "88 Fortunes" paid out, didn't it?! Whoa to this win! pic.twitter.com/xLpkRoRpRL — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) September 16, 2022

Fremont

Hurray for the Red, White & Blue.

RED WHITE & BLUE spelled fortune for Jun from Hawai'i: a 🎰 hit delivered a $50K payout for them! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BAwuwo5ZTr — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 12, 2022

Gold Coast

A fantastic four!

WINNERS GALORE 🤑 We had some big-time winners at Gold Coast recently! Congratulations to all of our jackpot winners! pic.twitter.com/P9L1o33LuE — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 9, 2022

The Orleans

Woot! Woot!

ALL ABOARD!!! 🚂 🚂 Who is jumping on the jackpot train this weekend? pic.twitter.com/3vWqHgi7Q8 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 9, 2022

Prairie State visitor loving the keno!

Congratulations to a lucky @boydrewards member who took home $50,000 while playing live Keno during a recent trip to The Orleans after hitting all 8 numbers on an 8-spot ticket! Our lucky winner from Illinois is excited to return for their next trip for our Fall Keno Tournament! pic.twitter.com/tN9fcwbvFs — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 17, 2022

Rampart

“Riding the storm out/Waiting for the fallout.”

Sam’s Town

A little bingo celebration.

We had such an amazing & fun-filled two days of Power Bingo! Congratulations to all of our lucky winners! A few photos of some of those winners:

Faye – $50,000

Patty – $10,000

Hawaiian Ohana – $10,000 pic.twitter.com/yN1hOd7Csq — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 15, 2022

Silverton

California visitor Julie is happy where she stopped at.

Congratulations to Julie, a visitor from California who won $12,194.87 last night on a penny Fu Dai Tiger Grand slot machine! 💵 👏 #SilvertonCasino #JackpotWinner pic.twitter.com/IFrkGnQAUe — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) September 14, 2022

Suncoast

Getting the 10 and king of hearts!

Check out this incredible Royal Flush! pic.twitter.com/IBf70KjpW5 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 13, 2022

That’s a lot of fun for $1.50.

A $1.50 bet turned into a $12,328 payout for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/GCO8CCec0T — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 14, 2022

Treasure Island

Many Benjamins for Benjamin K.!

Enjoy the sweet taste of victory! Benjamin K. wins $17,487 on Cash Burst Bonus Progressive Machine #WinnerWednesday https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir pic.twitter.com/4Rp82zz2mg — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 14, 2022

