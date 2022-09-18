$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
It was one of several recent winnings in the Las Vegas Valley.
Marc won $1.25 million and change at Circa while playing a Buffalo slot machine.
The official winning was $1,250,033.48.
1.25 MILLION DOLLAR JACKPOT WINNER 🤯
GOALS
(via @CircaLasVegas)
— br_betting (@br_betting) September 19, 2022
No other details were available.
Planet Hollywood
A player won a $132,563 mega jackpot Saturday at Planet Hollywood.
The winning hand was won on Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Brian is living the life.
Big Wins for this lucky guy! 😲
Help us congratulate Brian on his $23,545 win!
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 9, 2022
And congrats to this trio.
Ring the alarm! 🚨
Congratulations to Kimberly ($10,838), Oliver ($11,119), and Lourdes ($13,280) on the jackpot wins!
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 16, 2022
Let’s not forget Dana!
Stop the presses! 📰
⠀⠀⠀⠀
Congrats to Dana on the big $36,240 jackpot win!
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 18, 2022
Boulder Station
Big score 88 cents later …
When an 88 cent bet turns into a $11,602.38 JACKPOT! 🤩💰
Congrats to the lucky winner!
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 14, 2022
… and 188 cents later.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁🤑
Bet ➡️ $1.88
Win ➡️ $10,337.13 pic.twitter.com/c7A8gDNSVM
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 16, 2022
California
Quick work on Quick Hit.
QUICK work: this lucky winner from Hawai'i hedged a $3.00 bet and walked away with $15,036.80!
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 13, 2022
Casino Royale
“Got 88 Fortunes, and this is one.”
$10,687.67 JACKPOT!! 😎😮
"88 Fortunes" paid out, didn't it?! Whoa to this win!
— Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) September 16, 2022
Fremont
Hurray for the Red, White & Blue.
RED WHITE & BLUE spelled fortune for Jun from Hawai'i: a 🎰 hit delivered a $50K payout for them!
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 12, 2022
Gold Coast
A fantastic four!
WINNERS GALORE 🤑
We had some big-time winners at Gold Coast recently! Congratulations to all of our jackpot winners!
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 9, 2022
The Orleans
Woot! Woot!
ALL ABOARD!!! 🚂 🚂
Who is jumping on the jackpot train this weekend?
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 9, 2022
Prairie State visitor loving the keno!
Congratulations to a lucky @boydrewards member who took home $50,000 while playing live Keno during a recent trip to The Orleans after hitting all 8 numbers on an 8-spot ticket! Our lucky winner from Illinois is excited to return for their next trip for our Fall Keno Tournament!
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 17, 2022
Rampart
“Riding the storm out/Waiting for the fallout.”
Congrats to last night's lucky jackpot winner!! What would you do with $13,309? #rampartcasino #jackpotwinner #jackpot #luckywinner #luckyslot #luckycasino #vegas #lasvegas
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) September 9, 2022
Sam’s Town
A little bingo celebration.
We had such an amazing & fun-filled two days of Power Bingo! Congratulations to all of our lucky winners! A few photos of some of those winners:
Faye – $50,000
Patty – $10,000
Hawaiian Ohana – $10,000 pic.twitter.com/yN1hOd7Csq
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 15, 2022
Silverton
California visitor Julie is happy where she stopped at.
Congratulations to Julie, a visitor from California who won $12,194.87 last night on a penny Fu Dai Tiger Grand slot machine! #SilvertonCasino #JackpotWinner
— Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) September 14, 2022
Suncoast
Getting the 10 and king of hearts!
Check out this incredible Royal Flush! pic.twitter.com/IBf70KjpW5
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 13, 2022
That’s a lot of fun for $1.50.
A $1.50 bet turned into a $12,328 payout for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/GCO8CCec0T
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 14, 2022
Treasure Island
Many Benjamins for Benjamin K.!
Enjoy the sweet taste of victory! Benjamin K. wins $17,487 on Cash Burst Bonus Progressive Machine #WinnerWednesday
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 14, 2022
