jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2022 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated September 18, 2022 - 8:44 pm
(Circa via Twitter)
(Circa via Twitter)
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Marc won $1.25 million and change at Circa while playing a Buffalo slot machine.

The official winning was $1,250,033.48.

No other details were available.

Planet Hollywood

A player won a $132,563 mega jackpot Saturday at Planet Hollywood.

The winning hand was won on Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Brian is living the life.

And congrats to this trio.

Let’s not forget Dana!

Boulder Station

Big score 88 cents later …

… and 188 cents later.

California

Quick work on Quick Hit.

Casino Royale

“Got 88 Fortunes, and this is one.”

Fremont

Hurray for the Red, White & Blue.

Gold Coast

A fantastic four!

The Orleans

Woot! Woot!

Prairie State visitor loving the keno!

Rampart

“Riding the storm out/Waiting for the fallout.”

Sam’s Town

A little bingo celebration.

Silverton

California visitor Julie is happy where she stopped at.

Suncoast

Getting the 10 and king of hearts!

That’s a lot of fun for $1.50.

Treasure Island

Many Benjamins for Benjamin K.!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

