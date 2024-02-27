$104K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The six-figure win by an anoymous player was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

A visitor from Maryland won a $104,000 progressive jackpot after hitting a straight flush playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Rio in Las Vegas. (Rio)

The crab cakes are on him.

A visitor from Maryland won a $104,000 progressive jackpot on a $5 side bet after connecting on a straight flush playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at the Rio, according to a casino spokesperson.

The player held a jack and queen of hearts to go with the eight, nine and 10 of hearts in the community cards.

The jackpot was hit Feb. 13. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Pandas always brighten up a day.

$2.50 turned into $19k! ✨ Congratulations to our amazing guest on this incredible win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/rADFg8uPSs — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 25, 2024

Binion’s

Way to go, Craig!

It definitely is the year of the DRAGON! 🐲🐉Congratulations to our lucky jackpot winnner Craig! He was playing our Dragon link slot machine landing the coin grab bonus and getting 15 coins for a nice handpay of $18,564! #Jackpot #Binions #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/95PbkRpBZP — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) February 26, 2024

A big Red Hot Triple 7s jackpot sets the pace here.

Let's give it up for the victorious champs of the weekend, especially the fortunate winner scoring a $25,000 jackpot! 🤑 💸 Visit Binion's for your shot at glory! #MoneyMonday #LasVegas #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/PcCMs7IDY3 — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) February 26, 2024

Boulder Station

Howdy, ace!

California

A $50,000 keno win leads the way.

WINNER, WINNER!!! Congratulations to these lucky guests! 💰 pic.twitter.com/LJB5pAFm42 — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) February 24, 2024

Cannery

Take a Bao Bao.

Congrats on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/Gj0hGUJGwj — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 26, 2024

Four Queens

A plethora of winners is celebrated.

Feeling lucky? Winners at Four Queens took home jackpots ranging from $2,000 to $14,000 this weekend! 🎰💰 #FourQueens #Winners #Jackpots pic.twitter.com/h4pbvVMMnY — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 26, 2024

Gold Coast

A Triple Double Bonus jackpot leads the bunch at the off-Strip spot.

This collage of old school and new school is over $58K in recent slot handpays! 💰 pic.twitter.com/fHT43cxtGZ — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) February 24, 2024

The Orleans

What could have been if the No. 9 connected in the top left win.

$52K between these 4 recent jackpots 🤑 Can you imagine hitting for over $13K on keno?! pic.twitter.com/D1JerhSiZ1 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 25, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Raheem!

What a way to start the weekend! Congrats to Raheem on his $12.4k jackpot this morning! 🎰🎰 #VivaLasOYO #jackpot pic.twitter.com/pTUJ48SnHO — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) February 24, 2024

Sam’s Town

Here are some big hitters on Boulder Highway.

Let's give a round of applause to our incredible guest who struck gold on Chica Bonita's Lightning Dollar Link, walking away with a sweet $10,555 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/0kxHnbEE1U — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 23, 2024

Check out this incredible windfall! 💰 pic.twitter.com/GlwPzQTkUJ — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 25, 2024

This lucky guest had a prosperous visit, landing this $11,809.00 jackpot on Dancing Drum Prosperity! pic.twitter.com/dbOegwZXYB — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 27, 2024

Sunset Station

Having fun after a $2.40 spin.

🔥 🔥 FIRE PHOENIX JACKPOT 🔥 🔥 Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand bonus & winning $12,450.64 with a $2.40 bet 👏😎🥂💰 pic.twitter.com/GNsOdewgqj — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 25, 2024

Dancing after a $1.88 spin.

🥁 DANCING DRUMS EXPLOSION 🥁 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand & winning a whopping $22,159.89 with a $1.88 bet 😮👏🤑 pic.twitter.com/thdrGlHads — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 26, 2024

