Casinos & Gaming

$104K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2024 - 1:28 pm
 
A visitor from Maryland won a $104,000 progressive jackpot after hitting a straight flush playi ...
A visitor from Maryland won a $104,000 progressive jackpot after hitting a straight flush playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Rio in Las Vegas. (Rio)

The crab cakes are on him.

A visitor from Maryland won a $104,000 progressive jackpot on a $5 side bet after connecting on a straight flush playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at the Rio, according to a casino spokesperson.

The player held a jack and queen of hearts to go with the eight, nine and 10 of hearts in the community cards.

The jackpot was hit Feb. 13. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Pandas always brighten up a day.

Binion’s

Way to go, Craig!

A big Red Hot Triple 7s jackpot sets the pace here.

Boulder Station

Howdy, ace!

California

A $50,000 keno win leads the way.

Cannery

Take a Bao Bao.

Four Queens

A plethora of winners is celebrated.

Gold Coast

A Triple Double Bonus jackpot leads the bunch at the off-Strip spot.

The Orleans

What could have been if the No. 9 connected in the top left win.

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Raheem!

Sam’s Town

Here are some big hitters on Boulder Highway.

Sunset Station

Having fun after a $2.40 spin.

Dancing after a $1.88 spin.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

