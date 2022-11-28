$152K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

Beginner’s luck pays off for a local card player.

A player won a $152,768 progressive jackpot at pai gow poker Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Gold Coast in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Beginner’s luck pays off for a local card player.

Playing pai gow poker for the first time on Wednesday to begin the Thanksgiving weekend, Anderson hit a straight flush at Gold Coast to win a $152,768 progressive jackpot, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Other Boyd properties (The Orleans, Aliante, Cannery, Sam’s Town and Suncoast) are linked to the progressive jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Upper right corner does the trick.

Help us congratulate this guest on the 10k win on 4 Card Keno! pic.twitter.com/XH8mhx5Ds7 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 26, 2022

Cannery

Dancing Drums and Dragon Link games are very popular.

This guest danced to the beat of their own drum, playing dancing drums and scored big! 🥁

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Congrats on the 12k win! pic.twitter.com/fSI0HXY1Ki — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 26, 2022

Help us congratulate this guest on the 11k win! pic.twitter.com/xeDphj0hb1 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 27, 2022

Gold Coast

A $19,000 jackpot sets the pace.

Congratulations to these jackpot winners who were feasting on some big wins after their recent visits to Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/u17IeQpVou — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 25, 2022

Railroad Pass

Having some more video keno fun.

Sam’s Town

Four 4s with a kicker concludes this session.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $10,000 video poker jackpot! pic.twitter.com/V3d2RwjNNK — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 26, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.