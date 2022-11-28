59°F
Casinos & Gaming

$152K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2022 - 11:49 am
 
A player won a $152,768 progressive jackpot at pai gow poker Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Gold ...
A player won a $152,768 progressive jackpot at pai gow poker Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Gold Coast in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Beginner’s luck pays off for a local card player.

Playing pai gow poker for the first time on Wednesday to begin the Thanksgiving weekend, Anderson hit a straight flush at Gold Coast to win a $152,768 progressive jackpot, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Other Boyd properties (The Orleans, Aliante, Cannery, Sam’s Town and Suncoast) are linked to the progressive jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Upper right corner does the trick.

Cannery

Dancing Drums and Dragon Link games are very popular.

Gold Coast

A $19,000 jackpot sets the pace.

Railroad Pass

Having some more video keno fun.

Sam’s Town

Four 4s with a kicker concludes this session.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

