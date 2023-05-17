$172K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The jackpot, which is part of the multiple-property progressive game, was reset to $14,300.

Mary, a local player, won $172,270 while playing Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

Diamonds have become Mary’s best friend.

Mary, a local player, won $172,270 while playing Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday night at Sunset Station, according to a Station Casinos news release.

She drew the nine through the ace of diamonds and a joker, which can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

The jackpot, which is part of the multiple-property progressive game at Station Casinos, was reset to $14,300.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The drums dance again to the north.

Congrats to this guest on the $11k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/FNMWxU2y9D — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 17, 2023

Sunset Station

A quality haul on a $2.40 wager.

Wonder 4 Boost Gold JACKPOT 🎰 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $17,034.05 with a $2.40 bet! 💰👏 pic.twitter.com/vSJ4vF4rpR — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 17, 2023

