89°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$172K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2023 - 2:56 pm
 
Mary, a local player, won $172,270 while playing Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Sun ...
Mary, a local player, won $172,270 while playing Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

Diamonds have become Mary’s best friend.

Mary, a local player, won $172,270 while playing Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday night at Sunset Station, according to a Station Casinos news release.

She drew the nine through the ace of diamonds and a joker, which can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

The jackpot, which is part of the multiple-property progressive game at Station Casinos, was reset to $14,300.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The drums dance again to the north.

Sunset Station

A quality haul on a $2.40 wager.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 women charged in Strip killing, robbery, police say
2 women charged in Strip killing, robbery, police say
2
Tropicana workers left baffled by confusing messages about property’s closure
Tropicana workers left baffled by confusing messages about property’s closure
3
CARTOONS: What families must now do to make ends meet
CARTOONS: What families must now do to make ends meet
4
Woman with 7th DUI arrest skips court, police say
Woman with 7th DUI arrest skips court, police say
5
Hooters looking to bust back into Las Vegas restaurant scene
Hooters looking to bust back into Las Vegas restaurant scene
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
$138K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$138K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$269K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$269K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Four 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
Four 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino