55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

$187K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2022 - 6:28 am
 
A player got a royal flush playing Let It Ride on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Flamingo, winni ...
A player got a royal flush playing Let It Ride on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Flamingo, winning a mega progressive jackpot of $187,542 in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

This was a treat for one table game player on Halloween.

The player got a royal flush playing Let It Ride on Monday at the Flamingo, winning a mega progressive jackpot of $187,542, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A pair of nice wins to the north.

Binion’s

Another Smokin’ jackpot leads the way.

Congrats to Michael!

California

Turning $10 into $20K!

Cannery

For $11,321? Yes, we’ll wait.

Fremont

A Michigan winner checks in.

Green Valley Ranch

Four aces with a kicker is always a welcome addition.

Main Street Station

Congrats to Maria!

Railroad Pass

Always have your clubs in order, whether on the golf course or here.

Silverton

Quality win for Franz!

South Point

Robert is getting good at this!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake
Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake
2
Bettor needs prop on ‘MNF’ to turn $7.77 parlay into $124K
Bettor needs prop on ‘MNF’ to turn $7.77 parlay into $124K
3
These license plates were too hot for the Nevada DMV
These license plates were too hot for the Nevada DMV
4
CARTOONS: The scariest Halloween costume of them all
CARTOONS: The scariest Halloween costume of them all
5
Las Vegas housing market was affordable; ‘that’s not the case anymore’
Las Vegas housing market was affordable; ‘that’s not the case anymore’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST