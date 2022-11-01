$187K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

This was a treat for one table game player on Halloween.

A player got a royal flush playing Let It Ride on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Flamingo, winning a mega progressive jackpot of $187,542 in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The player got a royal flush playing Let It Ride on Monday at the Flamingo, winning a mega progressive jackpot of $187,542, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A pair of nice wins to the north.

"BUFFFFFAAALLLLLOOOOOO!" 🐃

Congratulations on the $36k win, John! pic.twitter.com/e4HxfYpwIL — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 26, 2022

Congrats to this player on the great win! pic.twitter.com/WNqv0dLKUD — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 28, 2022

Binion’s

Another Smokin’ jackpot leads the way.

🔔 Ding, ding, ding we have a winner… Actually, we have several!

Three jackpots this weekend over $10,000 😳 If you are looking for a fun place to play, head over to Binion's today! #binions #binionslv #casino #winnerwinner #lasvegas #fremontstreet #dtlv pic.twitter.com/XJLTXkR8Rr — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 25, 2022

Congrats to Michael!

Bet big, win big! Congratulations to our lucky jackpot winner, Michael. He was playing our Luxury Line slot machine, landing the bonus, he hit the grand jackpot for a total hand pay of $12,456.76! pic.twitter.com/ELO00mNuf1 — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 28, 2022

California

Turning $10 into $20K!

🌟STARSTRUCK🌟 You can bet this lucky winner from Hawai'i was starry-eyed form this massive hit off of a $10 bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/azwctNeWmc — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 1, 2022

Cannery

For $11,321? Yes, we’ll wait.

Help us congratulate this guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/tTUqoYPl8Z — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 28, 2022

Fremont

A Michigan winner checks in.

Now THAT is a Fremont Vacation! 💯 Let's hear it for this lucky winner from Michigan, who scored a GRAND JACKPOT payout of $11,110.16 from a $1.25 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/TRo4McN48q — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 1, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

Four aces with a kicker is always a welcome addition.

J A C K P O T !

Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $10,880 jackpot from a $10 bet while playing Triple Double Bonus Poker 🎰 pic.twitter.com/FpGWTKmXsq — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) October 25, 2022

Main Street Station

Congrats to Maria!

Maria from Hawai'i showed off her stacks of cash after a HUGE $13,210.42 win playing DUO FU DUO CAI! 💵 pic.twitter.com/vZ1LCUviOa — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 1, 2022

Railroad Pass

Always have your clubs in order, whether on the golf course or here.

Silverton

Quality win for Franz!

Congratulations Franz of Henderson, who won $14,000.82 on a 50-cent bet playing Dragon Link Grand! 🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/26bt8PfWJA — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) October 28, 2022

South Point

Robert is getting good at this!

HE’S DONE IT AGAIN 😁👍 We want to congratulate Las Vegas resident ROBERT for winning The Pai Gow Poker Progressive for $65,716. (He also got paid $1,000 on the fortune bonus 🤗) If you can recall, Robert also WON $358,544 with a 7-card straight flush about a month ago! pic.twitter.com/6zKSUbWIoR — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) October 28, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.