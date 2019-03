(Plaza Facebook)

A tourist from Hawaii passed Go and found a pot of gold worth more than $1 million on St. Patrick’s Day.

The unnamed visitor hit a $1 million jackpot at the Plaza while playing Monopoly Millionaire on Sunday, according to the resort’s Facebook page. The win was worth $1,029,529.13.

