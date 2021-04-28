$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip

The win was one of several jackpots to hit across the Las Vegas Valley.

(The Venetian via Twitter)

The Wheel remains hot.

Roger L. won $2,946,335.63 on a Wheel of Fortune machine at The Venetian, the casino reported Wednesday on its Twitter account.

Congratulations to Roger L. who just became $2.9 million richer playing Wheel of Fortune! pic.twitter.com/owMgyN2i0Y — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) April 28, 2021

Earlier this month, a visitor from Arizona won more than $603,000 on the Wheel machine at Red Rock Resort.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A slots player hit for $14,213.24.

This lucky winner locked 🔒 in an incredible $14,213.24, hitting the grand jackpot! pic.twitter.com/EiTgNx2L8I — California Casino (@thecalcasino) April 26, 2021

Fremont

Jacqueline displays her $11,355.38 victory.

If you won $11,355.38 would you take some in a check or are you going with a stack of cash as Jacqueline did? pic.twitter.com/JtajVxPnJA — Fremont Casino (@fremont) April 22, 2021

Tanisha earned $10,244.63 on Ultra Rush.

Tanisha felt that Ultra Rush after landing this $10,244.63 pot of gold! pic.twitter.com/2RGy3DvXdS — Fremont Casino (@fremont) April 24, 2021

Harrah’s Laughlin

Danica won $10,000 on Cash Machine.

The Orleans

A $50 wager turns into $40,000 with a royal flush hit.

Who's ready to hit a #jackpot like this on their next visit to #TheOrleans? 💰 pic.twitter.com/I7UnZ1O5ia — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 19, 2021

A 40-cent bet on the Wicked Wheel slot became a $10,272 jackpot.

A lucky guest had the hot stuff after hitting this $10,272 jackpot on the Wicked Wheel slot! They were only betting $0.40! 👀🔥 #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/36XsZvrofZ — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 22, 2021

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.