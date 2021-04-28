79°F
Casinos & Gaming

$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2021 - 12:50 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2021 - 1:28 pm
(The Venetian via Twitter)
(The Venetian via Twitter)

The Wheel remains hot.

Roger L. won $2,946,335.63 on a Wheel of Fortune machine at The Venetian, the casino reported Wednesday on its Twitter account.

Earlier this month, a visitor from Arizona won more than $603,000 on the Wheel machine at Red Rock Resort.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A slots player hit for $14,213.24.

Fremont

Jacqueline displays her $11,355.38 victory.

Tanisha earned $10,244.63 on Ultra Rush.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Danica won $10,000 on Cash Machine.

The Orleans

A $50 wager turns into $40,000 with a royal flush hit.

A 40-cent bet on the Wicked Wheel slot became a $10,272 jackpot.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

