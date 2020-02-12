2 Las Vegas Strip hotels upgraded to 5 stars by Forbes

Forbes ranks Nevada fourth in the U.S. for the greatest number of five-star hotels, third for the number of five-star spas and third in the number of five-star restaurants.

On Wednesday, Forbes Travel Guide announced that two Las Vegas hotels — the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore — had been upgraded from a four-star rating to five stars. This makes the two properties the largest and second-largest Forbes-rated five-star resorts in the world, according to a Wednesday press release from Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Forbes now ranks Nevada fourth in the U.S. for the greatest number of five-star hotels, third for the number of five-star spas and third in the number of five-star restaurants.

The two five-star additions to the Forbes Travel Guide “really help propel (Las Vegas) to one of the strongest performing five-star cities and states in the USA,” said Amanda Frasier, head of rating for Forbes Travel Guide. “Nevada as a state is so strong.”

Forbes Travel Guide, which started off as the Mobil Travel Guide back in 1958 and has inspected facilities in more than 70 countries, has awarded Las Vegas six five-star hotels, six five-star restaurants and four five-star spas.

Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, said the number of five-star facilities in Las Vegas shows just how much the city has changed over the years.

“You can easily go to Las Vegas for a week, not gamble and still have a fantastic time,” he said.

