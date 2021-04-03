$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley

The big victory was one of several jackpots won in the past week.

(Station Casinos)

Station Casinos’ Jumbo Bingo progressive jackpot connected Thursday for one lucky player.

Aurelio Aguilar hit the Jumbo Progressive on the 52nd number while playing at Red Rock’s bingo room for $207,691, according to a news release.

Station Casinos’ linked Jumbo Progressive starts at $100,000 and 47 or fewer called numbers needed to win. The number of balls needed to win the Jackpot is dependent upon the posted jackpot amount.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

After just 15 minutes of play, a “Walking Dead” slots player won $17,500.

Congratulations to this lucky guest $17,500! playing a #walkingdead #slotmachine They were only playing for about 15 minutes when they landed the big win! pic.twitter.com/DDzeV5MFq1 — Binion's (@BinionsLV) March 31, 2021

California

A “Dancing Drums” player won a $13,343.65 jackpot off a $5.88 bet.

💃 This lucky winner danced their way to the bank after winning this $13,343.65 jackpot off a $5.88 bet! 🥁 pic.twitter.com/7L3C254uTg — California Casino (@thecalcasino) March 31, 2021

Four Queens

A California visitor playing a progressive penny slot machine won $10,300.59.

Lucky lady from California playing a progressive penny slot machine with 300 coins bet, hit $10,300.59! pic.twitter.com/Daa3qHnWhm — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) March 31, 2021

Fremont

Jerry turned a $3.75 wager into $11,316.20.

Jerry's visit was an exciting one! He hit this $11,316.20 off a $3.75 bet! pic.twitter.com/GQwLsbKFnx — Fremont Casino (@fremont) March 30, 2021

The Orleans

Four aces with a kicker turned a $25 bet into $20,000 at the Masquerade Bar.

A video poker player turned a $50 wager into $40,000 after a royal flush hit.

Royal Flush for the win! 💸 Congrats to the mystery winner of this $40,000 #royalflush jackpot at #TheOrleans! #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/EvhHWapWM0 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 3, 2021

