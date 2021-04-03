91°F
Casinos & Gaming

$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2021 - 2:48 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
Station Casinos’ Jumbo Bingo progressive jackpot connected Thursday for one lucky player.

Aurelio Aguilar hit the Jumbo Progressive on the 52nd number while playing at Red Rock’s bingo room for $207,691, according to a news release.

Station Casinos’ linked Jumbo Progressive starts at $100,000 and 47 or fewer called numbers needed to win. The number of balls needed to win the Jackpot is dependent upon the posted jackpot amount.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

After just 15 minutes of play, a “Walking Dead” slots player won $17,500.

California

A “Dancing Drums” player won a $13,343.65 jackpot off a $5.88 bet.

Four Queens

A California visitor playing a progressive penny slot machine won $10,300.59.

Fremont

Jerry turned a $3.75 wager into $11,316.20.

The Orleans

Four aces with a kicker turned a $25 bet into $20,000 at the Masquerade Bar.

A video poker player turned a $50 wager into $40,000 after a royal flush hit.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

