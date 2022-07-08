$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.

Anna Perez of Mesa, Arizona, won a jackpot worth $233,004 Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Westgate Las Vegas. (Westgate)

A lucky guest from Arizona needed only two minutes and $20 to hit it big on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine.

JACKPOT WINNER 🎰 A lucky guest from Arizona hit the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot for $233,004! pic.twitter.com/AaBC5Jhox1 — Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) July 8, 2022

Anna Perez of Mesa won a jackpot worth $233,004 Thursday night at Westgate, according to a release from the casino.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The North Las Vegas casino had a few celebrations.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 Lady Luck visited these guests at Aliante Casino! Help us congratulate these guests for their awesome jackpots wins. pic.twitter.com/ofvuRQLSB6 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 7, 2022

Cannery

Five Dragons, no waiting.

Congratulations to the winner of this 🐉 🐲 🐉 🐲 🐉 Rising $10,311.71 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/jqocOM0TU3 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 26, 2022

Dragon Link: Autumn Moon was very good for Renika.

Hey Renika! Congratulations on your $10,553 Autumn Moon win! pic.twitter.com/KUXLuEWTxZ — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 1, 2022

Golden Nugget

Bakin’ with bacon to the tune of $30,039.

Rich Little Piggies indeed! Mega Jackpot

$0.01 denom with 150 coins bet

Progressive reset to $10,000 How sweet $30,039 is! pic.twitter.com/jDdM2sjzWm — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) July 5, 2022

Harrah’s

Someone had some fun with Wheel of Fortune here, too.

Big congrats to this @CaesarsRewards guest who won a $40,000 #jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune in the #HeartofTheStrip! 🤑

Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/xj3piGh7ic — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) July 5, 2022

The Orleans

Four times the fun.

Congratulations to some of our recent big winners here at The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/MR86ToBFUi — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 28, 2022

Plaza

Leah looks pleased with her $58,873 win.

BIG Winner Alert! Congrats Leah on hitting the Super Grand Jackpot and taking a total win of $58,873! #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/D4Pfycl24Z — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) July 2, 2022

Sam’s Town

Colorado resident Shige collected a $39,641.17 progressive jackpot.

Colorado resident Shige visits Sam's Town a couple of times of year. This visit was extra special as she hit this $39,641.17 progressive jackpot on one of our classic slot machines, “Triple Double Stars”. Congratulations Shige! pic.twitter.com/Uzj3fR7qkQ — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 30, 2022

Suncoast

Fire Phoenix is hot.

Who says you have to bet big to win big? pic.twitter.com/iQKlrBZmT4 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 29, 2022

Who am I to argue against a three-star win?

This is a ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ win! pic.twitter.com/kqb4citRYj — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 1, 2022

How to make $1.60 work for you.

On a $1.60 bet ‼️ 👀 pic.twitter.com/YkDWAbYLqv — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 4, 2022

Sunset Station

Of course, $4.40 is good, too.

