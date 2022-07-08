106°F
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

July 8, 2022 - 2:55 pm
 
July 8, 2022
Anna Perez of Mesa, Arizona, won a jackpot worth $233,004 Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Westgate Las Vegas. (Westgate)

A lucky guest from Arizona needed only two minutes and $20 to hit it big on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine.

Anna Perez of Mesa won a jackpot worth $233,004 Thursday night at Westgate, according to a release from the casino.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The North Las Vegas casino had a few celebrations.

Cannery

Five Dragons, no waiting.

Dragon Link: Autumn Moon was very good for Renika.

Golden Nugget

Bakin’ with bacon to the tune of $30,039.

Harrah’s

Someone had some fun with Wheel of Fortune here, too.

The Orleans

Four times the fun.

Plaza

Leah looks pleased with her $58,873 win.

Sam’s Town

Colorado resident Shige collected a $39,641.17 progressive jackpot.

Suncoast

Fire Phoenix is hot.

Who am I to argue against a three-star win?

How to make $1.60 work for you.

Sunset Station

Of course, $4.40 is good, too.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

