$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.
A lucky guest from Arizona needed only two minutes and $20 to hit it big on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine.
JACKPOT WINNER 🎰
A lucky guest from Arizona hit the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot for $233,004! pic.twitter.com/AaBC5Jhox1
— Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) July 8, 2022
Anna Perez of Mesa won a jackpot worth $233,004 Thursday night at Westgate, according to a release from the casino.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
The North Las Vegas casino had a few celebrations.
🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨
Lady Luck visited these guests at Aliante Casino! Help us congratulate these guests for their awesome jackpots wins. pic.twitter.com/ofvuRQLSB6
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 7, 2022
Cannery
Five Dragons, no waiting.
Congratulations to the winner of this 🐉 🐲 🐉 🐲 🐉 Rising $10,311.71 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/jqocOM0TU3
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 26, 2022
Dragon Link: Autumn Moon was very good for Renika.
Hey Renika! Congratulations on your $10,553 Autumn Moon win! pic.twitter.com/KUXLuEWTxZ
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 1, 2022
Golden Nugget
Bakin’ with bacon to the tune of $30,039.
Rich Little Piggies indeed!
Mega Jackpot
$0.01 denom with 150 coins bet
Progressive reset to $10,000
How sweet $30,039 is! pic.twitter.com/jDdM2sjzWm
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) July 5, 2022
Harrah’s
Someone had some fun with Wheel of Fortune here, too.
Big congrats to this @CaesarsRewards guest who won a $40,000 #jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune in the #HeartofTheStrip! 🤑
Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/xj3piGh7ic
— Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) July 5, 2022
The Orleans
Four times the fun.
Congratulations to some of our recent big winners here at The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/MR86ToBFUi
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 28, 2022
Plaza
Leah looks pleased with her $58,873 win.
BIG Winner Alert! Congrats Leah on hitting the Super Grand Jackpot and taking a total win of $58,873! #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/D4Pfycl24Z
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) July 2, 2022
Sam’s Town
Colorado resident Shige collected a $39,641.17 progressive jackpot.
Colorado resident Shige visits Sam's Town a couple of times of year. This visit was extra special as she hit this $39,641.17 progressive jackpot on one of our classic slot machines, “Triple Double Stars”. Congratulations Shige! pic.twitter.com/Uzj3fR7qkQ
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 30, 2022
Suncoast
Fire Phoenix is hot.
Who says you have to bet big to win big? pic.twitter.com/iQKlrBZmT4
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 29, 2022
Who am I to argue against a three-star win?
This is a ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ win! pic.twitter.com/kqb4citRYj
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 1, 2022
How to make $1.60 work for you.
On a $1.60 bet ‼️ 👀 pic.twitter.com/YkDWAbYLqv
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 4, 2022
Sunset Station
Of course, $4.40 is good, too.
👉Bet: $4.40
👉Jackpot: $10,377.38
CONGRATS 🥳💸 pic.twitter.com/NziAOwBkxG
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 8, 2022
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.