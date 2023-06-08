79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$252K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 10:33 am
 
Norma Garza Zarate of Reynosa, Mexico, won $252,146 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot Th ...
Norma Garza Zarate of Reynosa, Mexico, won $252,146 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot Thursday, June 8, 2023, on Let It Ride at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

This is a great way to start a vacation.

Norma Garza Zarate of Reynosa, Mexico, won $252,146 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot Thursday morning on Let It Ride at Horseshoe Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The royal flush hit around 2 a.m. Zarate, who had been playing the game for about 40 minutes, said she plans on using the winnings to provide for her family and travel with them.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Not a bad way to use $50.

Gold Coast

The rumble across the prairie sounds good.

Golden Nugget

Another sweet downtown hit.

Palace Station

The notification got in the way of how many cards were held. Oh, well.

Sam’s Town

Filling the screen with the right amount of gongs.

South Point

That’s a lotta dimes.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Nancy!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
2
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
3
Man gets life in prison for Las Vegas rapper’s 2020 murder
Man gets life in prison for Las Vegas rapper’s 2020 murder
4
‘Incredibly hesitant’: Nevada lawmakers question A’s ballpark backers
‘Incredibly hesitant’: Nevada lawmakers question A’s ballpark backers
5
$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino
$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Check out the Plaza’s ‘reimagined’ Main Street entrance
Check out the Plaza’s ‘reimagined’ Main Street entrance
New 24-hour gym opens in Henderson
New 24-hour gym opens in Henderson
State Senate vote expected Thursday on A’s Las Vegas ballpark bill
State Senate vote expected Thursday on A’s Las Vegas ballpark bill
Police nab 14 in online underage sex sting
Police nab 14 in online underage sex sting
Missing Arizona teen girl, 16, might be Las Vegas area
Missing Arizona teen girl, 16, might be Las Vegas area
Savvy Senior: Health insurance options after a spouse retires
Savvy Senior: Health insurance options after a spouse retires