$252K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

This is a great way to start a vacation.

Norma Garza Zarate of Reynosa, Mexico, won $252,146 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot Thursday, June 8, 2023, on Let It Ride at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

This is a great way to start a vacation.

Norma Garza Zarate of Reynosa, Mexico, won $252,146 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot Thursday morning on Let It Ride at Horseshoe Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The royal flush hit around 2 a.m. Zarate, who had been playing the game for about 40 minutes, said she plans on using the winnings to provide for her family and travel with them.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Not a bad way to use $50.

🃏 GAME KING POKER JACKPOT🃏

Bet: $50.00🤑

Win: $40,000.00🤑 pic.twitter.com/RcxMe7sKRG — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 7, 2023

Gold Coast

The rumble across the prairie sounds good.

BUFFALOOOOOO! Congratulations to this lucky winner who won big on Buffalo Gold Revolution! pic.twitter.com/QQusG3oTtS — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 7, 2023

Golden Nugget

Another sweet downtown hit.

Palace Station

The notification got in the way of how many cards were held. Oh, well.

We love us a cash pay. 🎉

Bet $25 ➡️ Win $20k pic.twitter.com/d0bYY9N2NP — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 6, 2023

Sam’s Town

Filling the screen with the right amount of gongs.

🐲 This guest was the lucky winner of a Dragon Link Bonus Jackpot for $13,802 when the machine she was playing gave her 15 Bonus Balls!! 💰 pic.twitter.com/EtyJZFdXix — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 7, 2023

South Point

That’s a lotta dimes.

🎰 We are THRILLED to announce that one lucky local hit a $26,400 jackpot on the Ultimate X Poker Machine with a 10-cent denomination! 🤯💰 Congratulations to our loyal patron! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1uTuSgiP3x — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 6, 2023

Treasure Island

Congrats, Nancy!

Cha-ching! Nancy A just hit the jackpot on the Dragon Link machine, winning an incredible $14,550! 🎉🔥 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/hbwMUDuU5b — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) June 7, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.