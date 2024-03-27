$312K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

The skies are much friendlier when a six-figure jackpot rolls your way.

From Folies Bergere to golf course, ex-employees reflect on storied Tropicana

Workers change signage from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid at Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

There likely are no complaints about the D Gates at Harry Reid International Airport for one lucky Nebraska traveler.

A slots player, identified as Andrew B., won a $312,625 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe Super Times Pay Slots machine, according to the airport’s X account.

🚨 BIG JACKPOT WINNER!🚨Congrats to Andrew B., of Nebraska, who raked in $312,625 playing Wheel of Fortune in the D Gates. Now that's a GREAT trip to Las Vegas!

💵🎰💵🎰💵 pic.twitter.com/2BYwqFkYFh — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) March 26, 2024

The winning spin took place Thursday according to an International Game Technology spokesperson. IGT produces the Wheel of Fortune machines, among other brands.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

When Superlock gets unlocked.

Green Valley Ranch

All royals, all the time.

♦️ Royal Flush JACKPOT ♦️ Deuces Wild - Triple Play

Bet → $3.75

WIN → 28,225.00 pic.twitter.com/9gcdKycOFD — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 27, 2024

Jokers Wild

Don’t know exactly got lined up for the $9.60 in, but looks like it worked.

Congratulations to the lucky local who landed this $25,557 jackpot! 🎰 You could be next! 👉 pic.twitter.com/rTxXJHhfFs — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) March 27, 2024

Palms

Huge win on an 88-cent spin.

💰 it's raining riches on Dancing Drums. 🥁 keep dancing to the rhythm of this amazing win. play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/7V0fwWOrQI#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/PNMYQxDTPO — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) March 27, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Keeping jackpots at home.

Local hits it big at Santa Fe - $42,421! Congrats to this slot player who hit a nice progressive playing 88 Fortune last night. pic.twitter.com/vjeZ8HNDfX — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) March 27, 2024

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.