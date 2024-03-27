68°F
$312K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

Workers change signage from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid at Koval Lane and Trop ...
Workers change signage from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid at Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2024 - 12:05 pm
 

There likely are no complaints about the D Gates at Harry Reid International Airport for one lucky Nebraska traveler.

A slots player, identified as Andrew B., won a $312,625 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe Super Times Pay Slots machine, according to the airport’s X account.

The winning spin took place Thursday according to an International Game Technology spokesperson. IGT produces the Wheel of Fortune machines, among other brands.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

When Superlock gets unlocked.

Green Valley Ranch

All royals, all the time.

Jokers Wild

Don’t know exactly got lined up for the $9.60 in, but looks like it worked.

Palms

Huge win on an 88-cent spin.

Santa Fe Station

Keeping jackpots at home.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

