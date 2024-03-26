$331K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
It took only four deals for one local player to win a hand of a lifetime.
It took only four deals for one local player to win a hand of a lifetime.
The player won $331,744 while playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday at the Cannery, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
The player was dealt a straight flush (three thru nine of diamonds) on a $20 wager. This resulted in a jackpot of $306,744, plus an additional $25,000 payoff with a $5 side bet.
Boyd Gaming offers the regional linked Pai Gow Poker at other destinations locally, including Aliante, Gold
Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town and The Orleans.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Consider the bank busted.
Bank Buster— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 26, 2024
Bet: 80
Win: 13,845.78 pic.twitter.com/UU0W8Fp43u
Casino Royale
“I just might turn into smoke, but I feel fine.”
$10,580.93 IS HUGE!!! 😍 🔥— Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) March 25, 2024
We LOVE it when you WIN!
Congrats to this #CasinoRoyaleVIP! pic.twitter.com/zdCGjOuT1v
Durango
Collecting after the $3 spin.
This winner hit an out-of-this-world jackpot playing Ultimate Fire Link. They turned a $3 bet into a $10,312.10 pay day. pic.twitter.com/yl2puGIwBY— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) March 25, 2024
Ellis Island
Steven leads the way on Koval Lane.
Green Valley Ranch
Keno, poker … whatever it takes.
Four Card Keno JACKPOT ALERT!— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 26, 2024
Congrats to the lucky guest who turned an $8 bet into a $40,000 JACKPOT! pic.twitter.com/hruYK2KZnK
Ultimate X Poker = Ultimate JACKPOT— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 26, 2024
Big bet → $30.00
Big WIN → $12,000.00 pic.twitter.com/nWffkrOgCV
Deuces Wild Bonus Poker JACKPOT!— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 26, 2024
❤️ Royal Flush featuring a 12x Multiplier for a 12,008.75 cash pay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tLY7VVCKGC
Rampart
Once again, celebrating a quartet of winners in the western Las Vegas Valley.
🎉🎰 We've had another weekend full of jackpot wins and we couldn't be more thrilled! Congratulations to all our lucky winners! 🍀💰https://t.co/iHeRMyRsHm #winning #jackpot #luckyme #casino #winnerwinner #vegasluck #jackpotwinners #luckyslot #lasvegas #vegas #rampartcasino pic.twitter.com/8kMB8Truaz— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) March 26, 2024
South Point
A penny slots haul leads the way.
What a series of wins! A visitor from Oregon hit the 5 Aces progressive for $39,385 + $2400 with the fortune bonus! And a local player won $72,820.56 on a penny game. 💰🎉— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 25, 2024
Talk about some serious wins happening here! 💰 pic.twitter.com/ClnI60MOzR
Suncoast
They can treat Gemstone Fever now.
🌡️ This lucky guest has Gemstone Fever after landing this $11,755 win! 💎 pic.twitter.com/4redDzWu0r— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) March 25, 2024
Sunset Station
Nice win off a $3.75 spin.
🐷💲☁️ HUFF N' MORE PUFF JACKPOT ☁️💲🐷— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 25, 2024
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the major & winning $15,349.50 with a $3.75 bet 👌😎🆗 pic.twitter.com/7H92sr7aF8
Wildfire Rancho
Nicer win off an 88-cent spin.
Congrats to this lucky winner at Wildfire Rancho, they turned an 88 cent bet into a $17,462.82 jackpot playing Prosperity Link. pic.twitter.com/eoiW5D6Ulg— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 26, 2024
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.