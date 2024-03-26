$331K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

It took only four deals for one local player to win a hand of a lifetime.

A local player won $331,744 while playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Cannery in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

The player won $331,744 while playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday at the Cannery, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The player was dealt a straight flush (three thru nine of diamonds) on a $20 wager. This resulted in a jackpot of $306,744, plus an additional $25,000 payoff with a $5 side bet.

Boyd Gaming offers the regional linked Pai Gow Poker at other destinations locally, including Aliante, Gold

Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town and The Orleans.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Consider the bank busted.

Bank Buster

Bet: 80

Win: 13,845.78 pic.twitter.com/UU0W8Fp43u — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 26, 2024

Casino Royale

“I just might turn into smoke, but I feel fine.”

$10,580.93 IS HUGE!!! 😍 🔥



We LOVE it when you WIN!



Congrats to this #CasinoRoyaleVIP! pic.twitter.com/zdCGjOuT1v — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) March 25, 2024

Durango

Collecting after the $3 spin.

This winner hit an out-of-this-world jackpot playing Ultimate Fire Link. They turned a $3 bet into a $10,312.10 pay day. pic.twitter.com/yl2puGIwBY — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) March 25, 2024

Ellis Island

Steven leads the way on Koval Lane.

Green Valley Ranch

Keno, poker … whatever it takes.

Four Card Keno JACKPOT ALERT!



Congrats to the lucky guest who turned an $8 bet into a $40,000 JACKPOT! pic.twitter.com/hruYK2KZnK — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 26, 2024

Ultimate X Poker = Ultimate JACKPOT



Big bet → $30.00

Big WIN → $12,000.00 pic.twitter.com/nWffkrOgCV — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 26, 2024

Deuces Wild Bonus Poker JACKPOT!



❤️ Royal Flush featuring a 12x Multiplier for a 12,008.75 cash pay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tLY7VVCKGC — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 26, 2024

Rampart

Once again, celebrating a quartet of winners in the western Las Vegas Valley.

South Point

A penny slots haul leads the way.

What a series of wins! A visitor from Oregon hit the 5 Aces progressive for $39,385 + $2400 with the fortune bonus! And a local player won $72,820.56 on a penny game. 💰🎉



Talk about some serious wins happening here! 💰 pic.twitter.com/ClnI60MOzR — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 25, 2024

Suncoast

They can treat Gemstone Fever now.

🌡️ This lucky guest has Gemstone Fever after landing this $11,755 win! 💎 pic.twitter.com/4redDzWu0r — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) March 25, 2024

Sunset Station

Nice win off a $3.75 spin.

🐷💲☁️ HUFF N' MORE PUFF JACKPOT ☁️💲🐷



Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the major & winning $15,349.50 with a $3.75 bet 👌😎🆗 pic.twitter.com/7H92sr7aF8 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 25, 2024

Wildfire Rancho

Nicer win off an 88-cent spin.

Congrats to this lucky winner at Wildfire Rancho, they turned an 88 cent bet into a $17,462.82 jackpot playing Prosperity Link. pic.twitter.com/eoiW5D6Ulg — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 26, 2024

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.