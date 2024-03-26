67°F
$331K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A local player won $331,744 while playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at ...
A local player won $331,744 while playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Cannery in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 2:34 pm
 

It took only four deals for one local player to win a hand of a lifetime.

The player won $331,744 while playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday at the Cannery, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The player was dealt a straight flush (three thru nine of diamonds) on a $20 wager. This resulted in a jackpot of $306,744, plus an additional $25,000 payoff with a $5 side bet.

Boyd Gaming offers the regional linked Pai Gow Poker at other destinations locally, including Aliante, Gold

Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town and The Orleans.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

