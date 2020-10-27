46°F
Casinos & Gaming

$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2020 - 10:31 pm
 

Hitting a royal flush is always fun. Remembering to bet on the bonus makes it more exciting.

Patrick L. won $738,104 Mega Progressive jackpot with the spades royal flush hit on Mississippi Stud at the Flamingo, according to the resort’s Twitter account.

Further details were not available Monday night.

Recent wins in the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Tim won $21,355.05 by hitting the Dragon’s Wealth jackpot.

Austin won $17,713 on the Dancing Drums jackpot.

The Dragon Link: Spring Festival jackpot hit for $15,593.06 for one player.

California

Denise turned 88 cents on a Gold Stacks 88 machine into $11,282.87.

Katherine won a $14,451.13 jackpot betting $5 on Lock It Link.

Four Queens

A Dollar Storm machine hit for $13,447.

Fremont

The Wild Wolf Bonus earned one player a $14,280 jackpot.

Green Valley Ranch

A 60 cent spin turned into $29,831 on Cash Explosion.

Not to be outdone, this jackpot hit within 24 hours.

Planet Hollywood

Robert K. from Dayton, Ohio, won $69,717 on his first hand playing Triple Double Bonus Poker.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

