$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several big wins across the Las Vegas Valley.

Hitting a royal flush is always fun. Remembering to bet on the bonus makes it more exciting.

Patrick L. won $738,104 Mega Progressive jackpot with the spades royal flush hit on Mississippi Stud at the Flamingo, according to the resort’s Twitter account.

Congratulations to Patrick L. on his Fabulous, Mega Progressive WIN for $738,104.00 on Mississippi Stud. Thanks for playing with the flock 🦩💰💕. @Caesars_Rewards #4EverFabulous #4EverWinning pic.twitter.com/nGyuCr0VI0 — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) October 27, 2020

Further details were not available Monday night.

Recent wins in the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Tim won $21,355.05 by hitting the Dragon’s Wealth jackpot.

Tim was playing Dragon's Wealth last night when he hit a jackpot for a total of $21,355.05. Congratulations!!! pic.twitter.com/6UoTlNa8mN — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 24, 2020

Austin won $17,713 on the Dancing Drums jackpot.

On October 16, Austin was playing Dancing Drums when she hit for a jackpot of $17,713! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/3OjtdhGC3e — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 19, 2020

The Dragon Link: Spring Festival jackpot hit for $15,593.06 for one player.

The jackpot party continues at Aliante, this time it's Dragon Link: Spring Festival with a jackpot of $15,593.06 for our lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/mIvRxaaAuu — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 16, 2020

California

Denise turned 88 cents on a Gold Stacks 88 machine into $11,282.87.

Denise was betting on lucky number 88! She bet $0.88 on Gold Stacks 88™ and turned that into $11,282.87! pic.twitter.com/4MmOk1jnpU — California Casino (@thecalcasino) October 26, 2020

Katherine won a $14,451.13 jackpot betting $5 on Lock It Link.

Katherine locked 🔒 in this $14,451.13 jackpot betting $5 on this Lock It Link machine! pic.twitter.com/ETfAvBYVQF — California Casino (@thecalcasino) October 19, 2020

Four Queens

A Dollar Storm machine hit for $13,447.

Fremont

The Wild Wolf Bonus earned one player a $14,280 jackpot.

This lucky winner is howling at the 🌛 after catching this Wild Wolf Bonus, 🐺 landing a $14,280 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/51mkan1aLX — Fremont Casino (@fremont) October 17, 2020

Green Valley Ranch

A 60 cent spin turned into $29,831 on Cash Explosion.

An incredible win! A guest won $29,831 jackpot with a $0.60 bet on Cash Explosion! pic.twitter.com/HsETFiqaoD — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) October 19, 2020

Not to be outdone, this jackpot hit within 24 hours.

Another jackpot winner in less than 24hours! Let's congratulate this lucky guest who won $73,403.50 with a $1.25 bet! pic.twitter.com/mr142UNuaj — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) October 16, 2020

Planet Hollywood

Robert K. from Dayton, Ohio, won $69,717 on his first hand playing Triple Double Bonus Poker.

Congrats to Robert K. from Dayton, Ohio who won $69,717 on his first hand playing Triple Double Bonus Poker 🤑! #BeSceneAtPH pic.twitter.com/UqFd1S8htc — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) October 18, 2020

