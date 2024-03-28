A menu of memories from the Tropicana Hotel and Country Club — PHOTOS
From jelly omelets to Finnan Haddie in cream sauce, the restaurant was the toast of the town.
Before the MGM Grand occupied the space just north of the Tropicana, it was a golf course played by high-rollers and celebrities performing at the resort and other showrooms on the Strip.
The course’s club was the place to see and be seen.
Here are some pages of menus from the early to mid-1960s from the Tropicana Hotel and Country Club, courtesy of UNLV Special Collections.