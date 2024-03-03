Bullhead City resident wins record $595K mega progressive jackpot
The Pai Gow mega progressive jackpot is the biggest ever for the suburban casino group.
A lucky visitor from Bullhead City, Arizona, hit the coveted seven-card straight flush to secure the $595,811 mega progressive jackpot while playing Pai Gow at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday morning.
The jackpot is the largest table games progressive paid at a Station Casinos property.
The progressive resets at $200,000. No other details were made available.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.