64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Bullhead City resident wins record $595K mega progressive jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2024 - 7:08 pm
 
A lucky visitor from Bullhead City, Arizona, hit a seven-card straight flush to secure the $595 ...
A lucky visitor from Bullhead City, Arizona, hit a seven-card straight flush to secure the $595,811 mega progressive jackpot while playing Pai Gow at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Green Valley Ranch photo)

A lucky visitor from Bullhead City, Arizona, hit the coveted seven-card straight flush to secure the $595,811 mega progressive jackpot while playing Pai Gow at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday morning.

The jackpot is the largest table games progressive paid at a Station Casinos property.

The progressive resets at $200,000. No other details were made available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Penny machine pays off for visitor from Wisconsin with $216K jackpot
Penny machine pays off for visitor from Wisconsin with $216K jackpot
$104K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$104K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$1M in jackpots won this weekend at off-Strip casinos
$1M in jackpots won this weekend at off-Strip casinos
Two players win combined $360K in one weekend at Strip casino
Two players win combined $360K in one weekend at Strip casino
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1.2M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.2M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino