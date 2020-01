Canadian visitor wins more than $750K at Pahrump casino

A Canadian visitor left Nevada with a smile after winning a big jackpot at a Pahrump casino.

Cathy celebrates her $779,384.13 win at Terrible’s Road House Casino in Pahrump. (Terrible's Road House Casino)

The customer, identified only as Cathy, won $779,384.13 on Saturday at Terrible’s Road House Casino.

Cathy, who was in Pahrump to visit her mother, hit a progressive jackpot on a $3 bet on a Buffalo Grand machine.

