Canyon Ranch spa inside Venetian on Las Vegas Strip extending furloughs

Canyon Ranch Las Vegas said it plans to continue furloughing 178 employees through at least the first couple weeks of September.

The Aquavana experience at Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness. (canyonranch.com)

A spa that claims it is the largest day spa on the continent is the latest Strip business to extend furloughs of its employees.

Canyon Ranch Las Vegas, inside The Venetian, informed Nevada’s employment bureau it plans to continue furloughing 178 employees through at least the first couple weeks of September, according to a notice made public Friday.

The spa company expects to bring back 92 furloughed employees sometime between Sept. 12 and Oct. 31; the other 86 employees wouldn’t return until at earliest Oct. 31, the letter said.

The company’s letter to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation complies with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere. Canyon Ranch’s letter also follows a pattern of valley resorts and businesses laying off or furloughing employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide shutdown.

Canyon Ranch operates inside The Venetian as a third party and that the spa is not owned or operated by Sands.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.