CG Technology offers $1.75M settlement to Nevada regulators

Odds are displayed on a screen at a sports book owned and operated by CG Technology in Las Vegas in this file photo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CG Technology, the sportsbook operator whose settlement agreement was rejected by the Nevada Gaming Commission in August, has offered to pay a $1.75 million fine to the state to settle the complaint.

The Las Vegas-based company that operates sportsbooks for for the M, Hard Rock, Tropicana, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Venetian, Palazzo, Palms and Silverton in Southern Nevada, also agreed to donate $250,000 to the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling within 60 days as part of the settlement offer.

The Gaming Commission will consider the new offer Thursday.

Commissioners rejected a previous settlement that included a $250,000 fine on Aug. 23.

At that time, the five-member commission chastised company executives for the amount of the proposed fine with one commissioner, John Moran, calling for the revocation of CG Technology’s gaming license. Commissioners could still consider revoking the company’s license.

Commission Chairman Tony Alamo pointed out that it was the third time in four years that the state Gaming Control Board had filed a complaint against CG Technology. The company already has paid fines of $5.5 million and $1.5 million. Former president and CEO Lee Amaitis was forced out after the second complaint in 2016.

Complaint filed Aug. 8

The Control Board’s most recent four-count complaint, filed Aug. 8, said CGT was taking wagers from outside the state, taking bets after events had concluded, made incorrect payouts to 1,483 bettors and misconfigured a satellite sportsbook betting station for the 2018 Super Bowl. The company admitted to all the accusations. CGT has waived its right to a public hearing on the settlement.

Company executives said most of the problems were the result of mistakes from a third-party sports pool wagering system CGT has used.

Under terms of the previous and new settlement offers, the company would have three months to transition to a new unaffiliated sports pool wagering system. CGT would be required to keep one terminal using the old system active at all its locations to pay players who have won bets while the system migration occurs.

If the old system is sold or transferred, the Control Board must be notified within 10 days.

The stipulation of settlement also orders CGT within 60 days to implement new internal controls to prevent operational issues and have staff training on a quarterly basis. Training sessions must be documented and maintained for five years and made available to Control Board agents on demand.

As part of the settlement, CGT also has agreed to establish the position of corporate social responsibility officer, reporting to the CEO. That new executive would focus on enhancing responsible and ethical gaming, employee training, identifying opportunities for philanthropy and local community engagement, encouraging charitable and civic participation and promoting diversity and environmental sustainability.

Executive training planned

CGT also said it would implement semiannual training of the CEO, the chief financial officer, chief legal officer, chief compliance officer and the new social responsibility officer “to ensure continued adherence and implementation of ‘best practices’ in the areas of responsible and ethical gaming, gaming policies and procedures.”

Officials with the resorts that contract with CGT to operate their sportsbooks have not commented on the complaint or the commission’s earlier rejection of the settlement.

