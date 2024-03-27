Credit rating organizations downgrade Tropicana operator

Here’s what that could mean for Bally’s plans in Las Vegas and other cities.

The Tropicana Las Vegas site, seen on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two credit rating organizations have downgraded Bally’s Corp. just as the company is on the verge of closing its Tropicana property in Las Vegas.

In separate actions, Moody’s Investors Services downgraded Rhode Island-based Bally’s from “B1” to “B2” while S&P Global Ratings cut its Bally’s rating from “B” to “B-,” junk-bond status.

The downgrades could affect the company’s ability to borrow money for three projects it has on the horizon, including the development of a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics, which has received permission to relocate to Las Vegas.

Current plans call for Bally’s to close the Tropicana on Tuesday to make way for demolition and, next year, the start of stadium construction.

Although details haven’t been announced, Bally’s, which operates the hotel-casino, would work with landowner and landlord Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc., and the baseball team on the project.

Ultimately, Gaming & Leisure Properties has committed 9 acres to the stadium and Bally’s hopes to build an adjoining resort to be called Bally’s Las Vegas on the remaining 26 acres of the Tropicana site.

Moody’s made its downgrade Monday while S&P Global changed its outl0ok earlier in the month when Bally’s largest shareholder, Soo Kim, and his Standard General hedge fund offered to buy the company’s remaining stock for $15 a share, around half the amount Kim offered in a similar takeover bid in 2022.

While the Tropicana project is of local concern, Bally’s has a larger and more immediate project underway, Chicago’s first and only casino, which is expected to break ground later this year after the company opened a temporary casino last fall.

Bally’s also is pursuing a downstate casino license in New York.

“Additional acquisitions or development opportunities, such as potentially developing a gaming resort facility in New York at its recently acquired golf course, or redeveloping the Tropicana casino site in Las Vegas, while uncertain, pose risk of elevating leverage for longer and would require significant capital investment,” Moody’s said in a report.

